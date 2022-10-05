(Photo - Gary Barnes/Capital News)

BREAKING: Strike over for Kelowna transit workers

The ATU Local 1722 union workers announced that agreement with First Transit was reached

The work stoppage is over as quickly as it began as buses will be running again starting tomorrow morning (Oct. 6) in Kelowna.

After eight months of bargaining, the ATU Local 1722 union workers have reached an agreement with First Transit. They have agreed to ATU Local 1722’s original offer, which includes binding arbitration to resolve out of date financial package.

The ATU Local 1722 announced the strike coming to an end on their website early Wednesday morning (Oct. 5).

There will be no regular bus service today except for essential services. Regular bus routes will be back on the roads Thursday.

BC Transit workers have gathered for a news conference at 8 a.m. at the Hardy Road bus yard.

More to come.

