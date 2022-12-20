BREAKING: Semi trucks spinning wheels, blocking lanes in Vernon

Hospital hill on Highway 97 is slow going southbound

At least half a dozen transport trucks are stuck on Vernon’s hospital hill.

The semi trucks are spinning their wheels and blocking southbound lanes on the stretch of Highway 97.

RCMP are on scene helping drivers get chained up.

One witness called it “an absolute mess.”

A car also left the highway just south of town early this morning, landing on its side in the ditch. No major injuries were reported.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report many roadways are slick.

“Drive safe and please take some extra time on your morning commute,” police caution.

TransportationVernonWinter