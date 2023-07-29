BREAKING: Fire sends thick smoke above industrial area of Merritt

A helicopter could be seen dumping water on the blaze around 4 p.m. Saturday

A fire broke out in an industrial area of Merritt Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

A fire has sparked in an industrial area of Merritt Saturday afternoon.

The fire is located off Houston Street and appears to have originated as a slash pile at a wood processing plant that got out of control due to strong winds in the area shortly before 4 p.m. July 29.

A helicopter could be seen dumping buckets of water on the blaze.

A Black Press Media reporter is near the scene said fire could be seen spreading north into trees and bushes.

Thick smoke can be seen in the area of the fire and a brown smoke is blanketing the town.

An ambulance is standing by near the blaze.

READ MORE: Firefighter dies battling B.C. wildfire; 2nd fatality this summer

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Services continue to attack wildfire south of Kamloops

Brendan Shykora

bc wildfiresMerrittwildfire