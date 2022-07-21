BREAKING: 2 people shot in Chilliwack; RCMP advising residents to stay inside

Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)
Two people have reportedly been shot east of downtown Chilliwack near McNaught and Yale Roads.

Police are advising residents of the area to stay inside their homes.

One patient was reported as critical in cardiac arrest, another was in stable condition.

Four ambulances were called to the home along McNaught Road.

Meanwhile, air ambulances are waiting at the Chilliwack Airport to take those shot to hospital.

As of 12:13 p.m., one person was loaded into an air ambulance by paramedics.

It’s unclear if the suspect is in police custody or if there are more than two people injured in the incident.

More to come.

