Penticton law courts were locked down for a short time Wenesday. (File photo)

Bomb threat locks down Penticton courthouse

Police shut down the busy law courts for an hour

Penticton courthouse was on lockdown after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., police descended on the law courts, located in the 100 block of Main Street.

After an investigation, police determined the bomb threat was fake.

“Possible video footage may be released to help identity the person who falsely reported the threat,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. As of 1:30 p.m., the courthouse is open again and back in session.

The Penticton courthouse has provincial and supreme court and handles cases from as far as Keremeos to Osoyoos.

