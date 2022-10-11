On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (File photo)

On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (File photo)

Boil water notice issued for Haida Gwaii

After numerous E. coli bacteria found in a sample of water

The North Coast Regional District (NCRD) issued a boil water advisory for Sandspit, a small community of Haida Gwaii, on Oct. 11.

“All water intended for human consumption, as well as water to wash fruit, vegetables, etc., should be brought to a rolling boil and kept at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute,” the NCRD stated in a Facebook post.

One of four water samples taken in early October by the Sandspit Community Water System was reported to have numerous E. coli bacteria, despite a healthy measure of free chlorine.

Northern Health tested the routine samples at a laboratory in Prince Rupert.

Two more samples will be collected from the water source in question, one on Oct. 12 and a second on Oct. 19. If both of these samples test negative for E. coli, then Northern Health will advise the Sandspit Community Water System to remove the boil water notice.

The NCRD owns and operates the Sandspit water system, supplying drinking water to all residents in the community on Moresby Island.

Northern Health Authority dictates the type and frequency of water quality monitoring, with it being monitored for bacteria a minimum of once per month and annually for chemical and physical properties, the NCRD website states.

READ MORE: North Coast Regional District seeks feedback on pump track for proposed Sandspit skatepark

READ MORE: New oil recycling containers will benefit Haida Gwaii

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Drinking water

Previous story
Abbotsford woman leads social media charge for Iranian protests
Next story
UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage

Just Posted

RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)
Man charged with impersonating a doctor found dead in downtown Trail

Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse this past weekend. Due to high winds the day before competition, the event was moved to T1 south, instead of its traditional home on Ozone. Full results on page XX. (FWT photo)
Freeride World Tour back in Golden

On Sept. 28, Nasukin Jason Louie poses with Facilities and Operations Manager Ken White and Chief Operating Officer Heather Suttie as they accept the funding of $9.5 million for the Seven Nations Soaring Eagles Wellness Centre. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band breaks ground on $9.5M treatment centre

Keith Hern and Toby Barrett at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, with the presentation of a donation to the fundraiser. (Photo submitted)
Fundraiser raises $35,445 for Golden hospital