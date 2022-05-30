Boil Water Advisory lifted in Golden over weekend

The advisory was in place for just about a week for parts of Golden

The Boil Water Advisory for Selkirk and Bears Paw Heights has been lifted as of May 28. Residents may now resume regular use of water.

Please note there may be residual chlorine in the water for approximately one week, which would conclude on June 4.

The advisory was issued on Sunday, May 22 at 7 p.m. and was in effect for just under a week.

It was issued due to bacteriological results received for the Bears Paw Reservoir. No other areas of Golden were affected by the advisory.⁣

Resampling occurred last Tuesday, with the results coming back in time for the weekend for the advisory to be lifted.

Drinking water