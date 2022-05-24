Water boil advisory in Golden.

Boil Water Advisory for Selkirk Heights and Bears Paw Heights in Golden

Re-sampling will occur today

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents of Selkirk Heights and Bears Paw Heights due to bacteriological results received for the Bears Paw Reservoir. No other areas of Golden are affected by the advisory.⁣

The advisory was issued on Sunday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

Water for drinking, cooking or washing fruits and vegetables should be prepared by bringing water to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute to make sure it is potable.⁣

Resampling will occur on Tuesday and when the water quality is confirmed to be potable, the advisory will be lifted. ⁣

The Town of Golden will be updating the alert at golden.ca/alerts

