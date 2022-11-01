Shuswap Search and Rescue members were involved in a two-day search for a man whose body was located along the Thompson River near Chase on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Facebook/Shuswap Search and Rescue)

Shuswap Search and Rescue members were involved in a two-day search for a man whose body was located along the Thompson River near Chase on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Facebook/Shuswap Search and Rescue)

Body of missing man located along Thompson River near Chase

RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue find drowned man near capsized kayak

A man missing since the weekend was found dead along the Thompson River near Chase.

Shuswap Search and Rescue, along with Chase RCMP, located the man’s body near his capsized kayak on the south side of the river west of Chase around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The search and rescue operation began Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 4 p.m. Search manager John Schut said a crew of 15 people responded and a mobile command centre was set up.

Teams set out on water and on land, with at least one jet boat from Parks Canada and one private boat.

People from the Neskonlith band were on foot helping with the search, as well as the Chase fire department.

The search ended at around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, when conditions became too dark. A seven-person team renewed the search Monday morning at 9 a.m.

It is believed the man tried to cross the Thompson River from the north to the south side when his kayak capsized and he drowned shortly after.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

READ MORE: Young woman missing from Vernon

READ MORE: RCMP Major Crimes won’t release any information on bodies found in Summerland

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSearch and RescueShuswap

Previous story
Surrey RCMP had 7-member team on McCallum’s foot injury allegation, court hears
Next story
Child sex offender who has broken numerous supervision orders to live in the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

The Golden Rockets at the end of the 2021/22 season. (Claire Palmer/ Golden Star)
Golden Rockets put on pair of dominant performances over weekend

Become a member of community radio. (Pixabay)
Community radio coming to Golden

Golden Public Library Mad Science
Check it out: Mad science in Golden

Ron Oszust voted in once again as Mayor of Golden. (Facebook)
Golden’s official election results