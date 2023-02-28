Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Body found in Vernon street has RCMP suspicious

Investigation underway in upper Mission Hill area

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the upper Mission Hill area.

A body was found on the road in the 4100 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 6:45 a.m.

The person’s death is being treated as suspicious and police have cordoned off a portion of 15th Avenue.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are currently conducting their initial investigation.

“Based on findings from the preliminary investigation, there is nothing to suggest there is any known risk to the public,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Life-saving skills passed on to Vernon pool, rink, gym users

READ MORE: Public tip helps North Okanagan RCMP located stolen truck

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathRCMPVernon

Previous story
Two candidates banned from running for municipal office in South Okanagan in 2026
Next story
Kootenay pop singer Shawn Hook says he has throat cancer

Just Posted

Steven Speilberg waves to someone on May 15, 2016 during the Cannes film festival in Cannes, France. (Visual/Zuma Press/TNS)
Spielberg’s film Fabelmans premiers in Golden

Pacific Woodtech’s Scott King shared this image of a ‘healthy, happy, climatically adapted’ Douglas fir growing at a test site in Golden during presentation to the Columbia Shuswap Regional Board on Jan. 19, 2023. (Pacific Woodtech/Scott King photo)
Vernon research station one of numerous test sites for climate-based seed transfer

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Where is a shrimp’s heart?

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board recently approved $2,000 in grant-in-aid funding for the Shuswap Theatre Society, to go towards Operation Facelift, a renovation project for the front of the theatre building at 41 Hudson Ave. in Salmon Arm. (Shuswap Theatre image)
Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift benefits from electoral area grant-in-aid funding