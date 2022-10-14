David Horsfall has been missing since Sept. 28. Photo RCMP

David Horsfall has been missing since Sept. 28. Photo RCMP

Body discovered in Princeton confirmed as missing man

No criminality in death of David Horsfall, says RCMP

The body of a man discovered along a Princeton trail Thursday, Oct. 13, has been confirmed as that of David Horsfall.

No criminality is suspected in the sudden death, said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Horsfall, a local resident, was reported last seen Sept. 28, walking along Granite Street. Police searched for him for two weeks.

His body was discovered on a trail leading from Sunset Avenue to The Hut, a local business on Highway 3.

