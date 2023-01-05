Highway 97 north of Summerland on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo- DriveBC)

Highway 97 north of Summerland on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo- DriveBC)

Blasting work to close Highway 97 north of Summerland on Jan. 6

The closure is scheduled for one hour on Friday, Jan. 6

A section of Highway 97 north of Summerland will be closed for one hour on Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, for blasting work.

DriveBC and AIM Roads say the road will be closed in both directions, between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road, for 4.5 kilometres from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation has monitored the site since November, after small rocks fell onto the highway in the Callan Road area between Summerland and Peachland.

A geotechnical assessment of the area has since been conducted and blasting work was previously completed on Dec. 18.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 2 p.m., Jan. 6.

(Photo- DriveBC)

(Photo- DriveBC)

A rockslide swept across Highway 97 at Callan Road in February 2019, prompting the entire highway to close. More than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris were removed from the site before the highway could reopen.

Highway 97NewsSummerland

