Black smoke billows from West Kelowna house fire

Ogden Road closed for blaze

A heavy blaze broke out in a West Kelowna home on the morning of Feb. 23.

Multiple fire engines were battling the fire at 915 Ogden Road, which broke out just after 11a.m. The street was shut down, and remains closed as of noon.

Emergency dispatchers called the situation a “fully-involved defensive fire.”

A Black Press reporter on scene said that the home’s occupants seemed to all be out of the house, and no ambulance is yet on scene.

The homeowner spoke to reporters while emergency services worked on the blaze. The fire started in the garage, which sat below the master bedroom, due to a faulty battery charger.

“Everything we own is in that house,” he said, adding that he had a brand new Corvette in the garage.

BC Hydro is also attending.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

