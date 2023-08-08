Birchlands Creek wildfire near Golden grows to 284 hectares

The fire has been burning for more than two weeks

The Birchlands Creek wildfire had reached 284 hectares in size as of Aug. 8.

Although the fire has grown in size, there were no evacuation orders as of Tuesday.

The wildfire has been burning south of Golden near Kaptirsto Mountain since July 23.

On July 28, it was reported that the blaze was 13 hectares in size. It is now more than 20 times larger than it was 11 days ago.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning storms on the day it was discovered.

The fire is still labelled by BC Wildfire as “out of control.” Out-of-control fires are described as ones which are “continuing to spread” and are “not responding to suppression efforts.”

Initially, a full response was implemented against the fire. Full responses draw immediate action and impression efforts until the fire has been extinguished.

However, as of Tuesday afternoon, a modified response had been applied.

“During a modified response, a wildfire is managed using a combination of techniques with the goal to minimize costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire. This response method is used when there is no immediate threat to values,” the BC Wildfire Service posted on its website.

Smoke from the fire and others nearby has resulted in a special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The Uto wildfire at Glacier National Park to Golden’s west has blown smoke out east and has been seen from the Trans-Canada Highway and Golden.

