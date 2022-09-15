Fatal motorcycle crash at Channel Parkway in Penticton

A collision involving a motorcycle Thursday has caused significant delays for motorists on Highway 97 going south. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)A collision involving a motorcycle Thursday has caused significant delays for motorists on Highway 97 going south. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
(Brennan Phillips- Western News)(Brennan Phillips- Western News)
(Brennan Phillips- Western News)

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a car on Penticton’s Channel Parkway Thursday afternoon.

RCMP, ambulance and firefighters responded to the incident before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Fairview Road.

Significant delays are expected going south on the Channel Parkway, with traffic also backed up through the start of Green Mountain Road.

A total of four ambulances are on scene and multiple EMTs were attending to the driver.

The car has front-end damage and its airbags deployed, with the motorcycle on the grass off of the highway.

More to come.

READ MORE: Highway 97C closed westbound following crash

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPenticton

Previous story
Affordable housing proposal pitched to Golden council

Just Posted

File photo
Affordable housing proposal pitched to Golden council

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Prison in Germany

John MacLean (CSRD)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District welcomes new administrator

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, unseen, tours The Foreign and Commonwealth Office during an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)
Town of Golden to close facilities Sept. 19