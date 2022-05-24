Big fish, big prizes for Okanagan fishing derby

It’s o ‘fish’ ial, the 11th Annual Kelowna Summer Fishing Derby on Okanagan Lake is back.
Participants will cast their lines on Saturday, June 18, at 6:30 a.m. and have until 3:30 p.m. to reel in their prize fish.
The derby is a ‘catch and release’ event. Judging is done by photo submission, and after the photo is taken, the trout are to be released.
The anglers will use a custom derby ruler in the photo and the fish will be measured to the nearest eighth of an inch.
Tickets to participate in the event can be purchased online at kelownafishingderby.com or by mail.
The first place angler will win a cash prize of $4,000 , second place receives $1,000 and third place wins $500.
Think of all the lures you can buy!
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
