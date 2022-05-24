(Mike Benbow/file)

Big fish, big prizes for Okanagan fishing derby

Put your lure where your mouth is at the 2022 Fishing Derby

It’s o ‘fish’ ial, the 11th Annual Kelowna Summer Fishing Derby on Okanagan Lake is back.

Participants will cast their lines on Saturday, June 18, at 6:30 a.m. and have until 3:30 p.m. to reel in their prize fish.

The derby is a ‘catch and release’ event. Judging is done by photo submission, and after the photo is taken, the trout are to be released.

The anglers will use a custom derby ruler in the photo and the fish will be measured to the nearest eighth of an inch.

A rainbow trout being measured for the 2015 Fishing Derby (Kelowna Fishing Derby/ 2015 event)

Tickets to participate in the event can be purchased online at kelownafishingderby.com or by mail.

The first place angler will win a cash prize of $4,000 , second place receives $1,000 and third place wins $500.

Think of all the lures you can buy!

