Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Big bucks for Central Okanagan businesses to boost tourism

Sixteen projects to benefit from $2.5 million in funding across Thompson Okanagan

Several Central Okanagan organizations will benefit from a federal government grant to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences.

Harjit S. Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), has announced more than $2.5 million in funding for 16 projects across the Thompson Okanagan.

Seven organizations in Kelowna and West Kelowna will receive funding:

  • Born To Shake, $99,999 to build a cocktail-making experience and venue to diversify tourism offerings in Kelowna’s brewery district;
  • MotherLove Ferments Inc., $99,999 to build a kombucha tasting room and experience in Kelowna;
  • Niche Wine Company Ltd, $99,999 to expand the Indigenous-owned winery in West Kelowna, including constructing a new building for wine tastings;
  • Trip Hero Network Inc., $99,999 to support developing an online space to promote small, local, and Indigenous tourism operators to Okanagan visitors;
  • Velo Volt Bike Rentals Ltd., $30,000 to acquire electric bikes for a mobile bicycle business in Kelowna.
  • Vines & Views Tours & Rentals Inc., $99,999 to expand the recipient’s wine tours in Kelowna by acquiring more vehicles and hiring staff.
  • Zip Zone, $33,000 to support installing additional on-site staff accommodation facilities in Peachland.

The funding announcement builds on the recent opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook to help support economic development for British Columbians in the Southern Interior.

READ MORE: Government-funded business opportunities and $3.6 million in grants coming to Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional Districtfederal governmentIndigenous tourismTourism

Previous story
CSRD board approves new system to resolve bylaw disputes
Next story
B.C. RCMP arrest pair riding stolen hospital wheelchair carrying weapons, crack cocaine

Just Posted

A bylaw offence note. (CSRD)
CSRD board approves new system to resolve bylaw disputes

A man carries the Ukrainian national flag as members of the Ukrainian Catholic community gather in prayer outside the White House, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A prayer for Ukraine

Crossbills are found in and around Golden this year. (Photo by Verena Shaw)
Golden-area motorists urged to honk for crossbills

Hand-tinted photograph of Vernon’s Kalamalka Hotel circa 1945. The hotel graces the cover of a new book, Room at the Inn, featuring stories of 40 historic hotels in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Museum and Archives of Vernon Photo #3633)
Historic Okanagan hotels feature prominently in new book