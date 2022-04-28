A black bear was put down in Princeton last week after being struck by a vehicle. (File photo)

A black bear was put down in Princeton last week after being struck by a vehicle. (File photo)

Bear cub with broken back euthanized in Princeton

RCMP warn drivers to watch for wildlife on the roads

A young black bear was euthanized in Princeton over the weekend.

RCMP were called to Harold Avenue last Saturday, April 23, at 7:20 p.m., to assist conservation officers.

“It was an injured black bear in the bushes, just near the public works yard,” said RCMP detachment commander Rob Hughes.

It was determined the bear had a broken back, after being struck by a vehicle.“The bears are out moving around, and the little ones are coming out of their winter homes,” said Hughes. “Be careful, especially at night.”

Related: Mother bear and three cubs put down by conservation officer in Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird managment
Next story
Alberta proposes bill to update electricity system, end controversial power pool

Just Posted

Reservoir behind Mica Dam, one of dams constructed under terms of the Columbia River Treaty. (Bonneville Power Ad)
Public info session being held to update Columbia River Treaty talks

A photo of the dump, where Weissenborn says you can see the leachate in the rust coloured streak just to the right of the pole. Inset, an adult diaper and an example of the pervasive litter that Weissenborn sees on her property. (Claire Palmer photo, Andrew Weissenborn photo)
Resident, Wildsight take issue with Golden Landfill over environmental concerns

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).
CSRD pledges funds towards indoor aquatic centre in Golden

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The United States has been at war for a long time