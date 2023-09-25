Bear claws through garage door to get at garbage at Apex Mountain Resort

Hungry bear managed to pull some garbage being kept inside the garage

A very determined bear showed that even storing your garbage in the garage might not be enough. (Motor Rose)

This might be a first.

A bear clawed its way through a garage door to get at the garbage inside at Apex Mountain Resort.

Motor Rose thought they were doing the right thing by keeping the garbage inside the garage but found out that even that might not be a deterrent to a hungry bear.

The bottom corner of the garage door was ripped open and some garbage from inside was pulled out.

Rose said there have not been a lot of bear sightings at Apex this year, but they are definitely out there — unless it was some other animal that clawed its way through.

Fall is the time of year that bears are out in full force looking for food to eat for their winter hibernation, said BC Conservation Services.

“It’s now more important than ever to do your part to help keep wildlife wild,” said BC Conservation.

