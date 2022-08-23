BCGEU to go back to negotiating table with province

Both parties have agreed to a media blackout and no further comment will be made

The BC General Employees Union said it has accepted an offer to return to negotiations with the province.

In a news release, BCGEU said the Public Service Agency invited them back to negotiations late Monday night (Aug. 22).

“This is a significant development, and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies,” the union said.

Both parties have agreed to a media blackout and no further comment will be made.

While negotiations are set to resume, job action will continue until further notice.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Previous story
Euro falls below parity with US dollar, what does it mean?

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Sleeping Sea Otters

Maria Scales has recovered ten lost dogs in the Golden area via the pop-up teams she organizes and directs. (Photo: Miles Ballon).
Woman’s love for animals drives her to find lost pets in Golden

(Photo - @THR/Twitter)
Morning Start: Will Ferrell

Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. Interior