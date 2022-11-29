BC Wildfire to burn debris near Golden

The burn will take place over the month of Decemeber

Smoke might be visible around Golden next month. (BC Wildfire)

Starting in December, BC Wildfire will be working on its wildfire risk reduction program in the Golden area.

Residents will see smoke or fire close to town and crews burn debris.

This burning will be controlled by the Golden Fire Jumpers. Specific days and times are dependent on local weather and venting conditions.

This program is administered through the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development with an investment of $20 million per year from 2019 to 2022.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Breaking NewsGolden