BC Wildfire Services continue to attack wildfire south of Kamloops

With temperatures rising, expect to see more smoke coming from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

That’s what BC Wildfire Services is saying as they continue to battle the blaze that’s been ongoing for more than a week now.

Over the last couple of days, fire activity has decreased slightly because of the cooler weather that Okanagan experienced earlier this week. It still remains out of control.

An additional 40 firefighters are joining fire crews on Saturday, July 29, to help battle the blaze. They will focus on mop-up and patrol duties on the east side of the fire.

Crews are continuing to tackle the northeast and southeast corner as well as hot spots close to the perimeter.

Heavy machinery crews completed the guard along the west flank on Friday and are hoping to finish the south guard on Saturday.

On Friday, July 28, fire crews started and completed a small-scale hand ignition on the southernmost point of the fire. They did this to remove fuel that hadn’t burnt yet within the fire perimeter and the machine guard. The task removed 75 hectares of vulnerable greenery.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same as Friday. There is no threat to the city of Kamloops.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is 2,721 hectares in size. It is one of 378 active wildfires in the province and one of 22 wildfires of note.

