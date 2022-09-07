Smoke seen from hills of South East Kelowna. (Image/ Terry Lust)

UPDATE: Helicopters and air tankers respond to Jack Creek Wildfire, near Peachland

The blaze is currently two hectares in size

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

The Jack Creek wildfire, near Peachland is currently two hectares in size.

Ten crew members will be battling the blaze from the ground while helicopters and air tankers douse the blaze from above.

The fire is considered a visible surface fire with occasional candling. It is exhibiting a moderate rate of spread at a rank two or three.

(BC Wildfire)

The cause of the flames is currently under investigation.

Original:

A wildfire sparked in the hills above Peachland, Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke could been seen from across Okanagan Lake in the South East Kelowna area about 5 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to the blaze with helicopters, air tankers and a ground crew.

According to those in the Peachland area a helicopter is already on scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started or how big it is.

More to come.

