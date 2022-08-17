BC Wildfire reports new person-caused wildfire in North Shuswap

BC Wildfire reported a new person-caused fire in the North Shuswap overnight.
According to the BC Wildfire map, the fire is approximately 15 kilometres north of Anglemont on the Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake. It started late Tuesday, Aug. 16 and is listed as person-caused.
As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., it was estimated to be 0.6 hectares or 1.5 acres.
More information to come.
The Environment Canada forecast for the Shuswap on Aug. 17 and 18 predicts a high of 35C both days with respective lows of 15C and 17C overnight.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.