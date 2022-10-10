Photo of the June Springs Road blaze (Rolf van Andrian, Myra Canyon Lodge/ Submitted)

Barn blaze turns into wildfire in Kelowna

The fire is causing smokey skies across Kelowna

A fire on June Springs Road is causing smokey skies during turkey dinner.

The blaze sparked near 4519 June Springs Road in South East Kelowna, sometime before 4 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The fire is considered active, according to the BC Wildfire Service and has grown to two hectares in size.

Rolf von Andrian from Myra Canyon Lodge, located up the road from the flames, said that a barn burnt down.

The flames spread from the barn to the grass and nearby brush.

Kelowna Fire Department has taken the lead on the blaze, and the wildfire crews are providing support with two helicopters, an attack crew and a response officer.

Crews will be currently working on the burn and will be working into the night, and will then return in the morning, said BC Wildfire.

The fire has currently stalled on a ridge-top and the crews are flanking it on the east and west.

BC Wildfire notes that the blaze is occurring in a ‘fire smart treated area’.

