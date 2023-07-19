(BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

(BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

Bald Range Creek fire north of West Kelowna now under control

Blaze remains at 4.08 hectares

Almost two days after it was discovered, a blaze near Westside Road north of West Kelowna is under control.

The Bald Range Creek was first noted by BC Wildfire Service around 6p.m. on July 17, at around five hectares.

The fire was upgraded from out of control to being held around 2p.m. on July 18, at 4.08 hectares.

READ MORE: Bald Range Creek wildfire being held, BC Hydro waiting for safe access

BC Wildfire then upgraded the fire to an under control status around 11a.m. on July 19, though the blaze remains the same size.

An evacuation alert for 18 properties in the area of Westside Road has been rescinded. 69 BC Hydro customers remain without power due to a downed wire caused by the fire, with an estimated time of 3p.m. on July 19 for restoration.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of KelownaCity of West KelownaVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories
Next story
‘Undesired’ air brake release led to 2019 train derailment near Field: TSB report

Just Posted

The Transportation Safety Board says an “undesired” release of air brakes led to the 2019 Canadian Pacific Railway freight derailment of 15 empty cars in the Upper Spiral Tunnel, known for its steep grades and sharp curves, near Field, B.C. in 2019. (Transportation Safety Board)
‘Undesired’ air brake release led to 2019 train derailment near Field: TSB report

(@pirates/Instagram)
Morning Start: This fun fact will make you feel old

A volunteer in Vernon monitors for invasive mussels as part of a project through the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society. (Contributed)
Volunteer ‘mussel’ needed to protect Okanagan lakes

Walk of the Woods production from B.C. community.
Walk of the Woods will bring swaying trees through Golden’s Spirit Square