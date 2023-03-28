The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

There are no details on if anything was taken

  • Mar. 28, 2023 5:00 p.m.
  • News

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.

Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.

RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.

An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.

READ MORE: Wrong turn temporarily strands moulting elephant seal on B.C. highway

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CN RailKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University
Next story
Sexual violence rampant amid lack of housing options for homeless Vancouver women: survey

Just Posted

On the left: Paul and Denise Fejtek re-enacting their wedding proposal on a mountain near Nakusp. On the right: the original proposal in 1996. (Contributed by Paul Fejtek)
‘Those who ski together, stay together’: American couple re-enact mountaintop proposal near Nakusp

This central downtown plaza represents an important yet underutilized public space within Golden’s downtown core. (Town of Golden)
Golden receives $468k to revitalize downtown plaza; work expected to begin shortly

WSP Canada Inc. will develop an Asset Risk Framework and Asset Management Plans for the Golden and District Recreation Centre. (Google)
The future of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s assets

Blackwall Bridge looking West, Feb. 2023. (www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca)
Kicking Horse Canyon project on time

Pop-up banner image