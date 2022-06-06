Carol and Amanda Todd. (THE NEWS file)

Carol and Amanda Todd. (THE NEWS file)

B.C. teen Amanda Todd victim of a ‘persistent campaign’ of online ‘sextortion’: Crown

Aydin Coban pleaded not guilty Monday at the start of his trial in New Westminster

A Crown prosecutor told British Columbia Supreme Court that a teenage girl was the victim of a “persistent campaign” of online “sextortion” for several years before her death in October 2012.

Louise Kenworthy told a jury trial in New Westminster that Amanda Todd was 12 to 15 years old when she was harassed and extorted on social media through accounts with 20 separate usernames.

Aydin Coban pleaded not guilty Monday at the start of his trial on charges of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and two counts of processing child pornography.

In her opening statement to the jury, Kenworthy said the “sextortionist” came to possess photos of Todd with her hand in her underwear and exposing her breasts, and threatened to send them to her friends and family unless she performed sexual acts in front of a web camera.

Kenworthy told the jury the Crown expects to present evidence and call witnesses to show that the numerous accounts allegedly used to harass and extort Todd were operated by Coban, who was arrested by Dutch police at his home in January 2014.

She showed the jury examples of messages sent to Todd using Facebook, YouTube and Skype, including one whose author said they would disappear if Todd put on “10 shows.”

The Crown said messages were also sent to more than 100 Facebook users who Todd knew, telling them she had exposed her breasts online and including a link to a website.

Kenworthy says Dutch officers searched Coban’s home and seized a desktop computer, a laptop and hard drives of which forensic copies were made and sent to RCMP in B.C., she said.

An RCMP officer who examined the material is expected to testify that he found evidence of accounts allegedly used to harass Todd on one or more of those seized devices, the prosecutor said.

The trial will also hear evidence of file names that had referred to the teenager, although the contents of those files were no longer viewable, Kenworthy said.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Man accused in Amanda Todd case in B.C. court today

Previous story
UPDATE: SUV rams past RCMP in downtown Kelowna
Next story
Silent killer: Family speaks out after carbon monoxide poisoning in Tulameen

Just Posted

The heat wave was challenging for the elderly who are more likely to live alone, have possible difficulties drinking lots of water, are less able to detect their body is overheating, may live in a home that does not offer air conditioning or good cross ventilation, have difficulty accessing cool parts of their house such as the basement and have greater overall health frailty. (Metro Creative photo)
Heat alert: Okanagan woman calls for A/C in seniors’ homes ahead of summer

The Kicking Horse Chamber of Commerce is optimistic about a local economic rebound this year. (File photo)
Kicking Horse County Chamber of Commerce looking forward to future growth

A variety of ducks in Golden Gate Park. ( Evleen Anderson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Wildlife society opens its doors to be first of its kind in Okanagan

RCMP investigate after a shooting in a residential parking lot on Okanagan Landing Road Friday, June 3. (Contributed)
Man dead after shots fired in Vernon