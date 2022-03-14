MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains listens as BC NDP Leader Adrian Dix speaks during a provincial election campaign stop at Chimney Heights Park in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbians go to the polls for a provincial election May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains listens as BC NDP Leader Adrian Dix speaks during a provincial election campaign stop at Chimney Heights Park in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbians go to the polls for a provincial election May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

B.C.’s minimum wage to get 45-cent boost

This will increase current $15.20 to $15.65

B.C.’s minimum wage is getting a 45-cent increase in June, the province has announced Monday (March 14).

This is part of a 2020 commitment to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Monday’s announcement brings the province’s minimum wage to $15.65 – the highest in the country.

”B.C. had one of the lowest minimum wages in the country prior to 2017, but was one of the most expensive places to live,” Labour Minister Harry Bains said in a statement.”We do not want our lowest-paid workers to fall behind. The minimum wage increases tied to inflation are part of our plan to build an economy that works for everyone.”

This is the first time the wage increase is tied to average inflation rates in B.C. This year’s rate is 2.8 per cent.

In 2021, 6 per cent of workers across the province, or roughly 136,300 people, earned minimum wage or less, with 52 per cent being younger than 25 years old and 58 per cent women.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
Substance-use services, mental health support increased in Okanagan

Just Posted

RCMP are offering ‘street smart’ tips on how to protect kids, after a potential child luring incident in Golden on Thursday. (RCMP photo)
RCMP report potential child luring incident in Golden

John Manuel has been recognized at March’s Climate Champion. (Wildsight photo)
John Manuel chosen as March Climate Champion

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daylight Saving Time is here

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
QUIZ: A time for peace