During the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, police received a spike in online child exploitation reports. (Black Press Media File photo)

During the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, police received a spike in online child exploitation reports. (Black Press Media File photo)

B.C. RCMP seeing skyrocketing reports of online predators exploiting children, youth

Between Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year, a total of 5,790 reports havebeen made to police

B.C. child exploitation investigators are sounding the alarm over an increase in predators victimizing and exploiting children and youth online.

During the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, police received a spike in online child exploitation reports – but that trend is continuing to rise despite the country turning the pandemic corner.

In 2021, there were 4,600 total reports made to the BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit. In 2022, that number doubled to 9,600 reports.

Between Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year, a total of 5,790 reports have already been received.

“Our children are continually being targeted online, and it is important for youth, and their guardians to stay alert,” a statement from the unit said.

“Predators can find ways to have direct contact with youth on various social media platforms, even in the false safety of our physical homes with locked doors. Kids of all ages are increasingly vulnerable in our always-online world.”

The exploitation unit receives referrals from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, cybertip.ca, Crimestoppers, Interpol and many other international policing partners.

Cpl. Sharen Leung encouraged parents and guardians to talk to children about online safety and be vigilant of unsolicited friend requests.

“Safe online habits can go a long way to protecting kids from exploitation, but parent awareness is also key.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the unit for further details about investigations and charge rates in regards to these reports.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Mountain Holidays founder dies at 92
Next story
Vancouver Police looking for ‘serial groper’ after 4 women assaulted

Just Posted

Leo Grillmair, guide, former manager of CMH Bugaboos Lodge, with Bugaboo Spire in background, Purcell Range, BC. (CMH Heli/Pat Morrow)
Canadian Mountain Holidays founder dies at 92

BC Air Quality website reveals that for many days in 2022, the air quality in Golden was poor. (BC Wildfire)
Concerns swirl over Golden’s air quality

The Town of Golden is reminding residents to abide by local watering bylaws. Automatic sprinkler systems, like the one pictured, are only to be used between midnight to 6:00 A.M. on the home’s designated watering days. Black Press File Photo
Just in time for summer: Golden reminds residents of watering by-laws

This historic photo is of of Charlie Warren's car that he used to take visitors up and down the valley. They wouldn't have had to use signals yet. The photo was taken sometime around 1923. ~Golden Museum and Archives
From the archives

Pop-up banner image