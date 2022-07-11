(Photo: Malin Jordan)

(Photo: Malin Jordan)

B.C. police watchdog investigates Okanagan Falls car crash that injures 2

RCMP car collides with a civilian vehicle in Okanagan Falls

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating after a RCMP cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle in Okanagan Falls Sunday night.

Two men were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after their vehicle crashed with a RCMP patrol car.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. July 10, when a police vehicle was being driven on Maple Street and collided with a vehicle driving on 10th Avenue in Okanagan Falls.

The two men in the other vehicle were taken to hospital, however, one was found to be suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

While the Penticton RCMP and the B.C. Highway Patrol is investigating, so is the IIO BC.

The IIO will determine whether police actions contributed to the men’s injuries.

Anyone who was a witness to the collision is asked to contact IIO BC at www.iiobc.ca.

READ MORE: Quick rescue of people floating down Penticton River Channel

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashOkanaganPoliceRCMP

Previous story
Kelowna Airport lands $500,000 in funding for terminal expansion
Next story
Testing shows no harmful bacteria in Shuswap Lake algal bloom

Just Posted

Put on some sunglasses, the sun is blazing this week (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
Slather on some sunscreen, the sun is shining on the Okanagan

A town home in Kelowna plus other goodies in the package could be yours in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022 Dream Lottery. (bcchildren.com)
B.C. lottery prizes include pair of Okanagan homes

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Bulls are colour-blind