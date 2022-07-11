B.C. police watchdog investigates Okanagan Falls car crash that injures 2

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating after a RCMP cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle in Okanagan Falls Sunday night.

Two men were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after their vehicle crashed with a RCMP patrol car.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. July 10, when a police vehicle was being driven on Maple Street and collided with a vehicle driving on 10th Avenue in Okanagan Falls.

The two men in the other vehicle were taken to hospital, however, one was found to be suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

While the Penticton RCMP and the B.C. Highway Patrol is investigating, so is the IIO BC.

The IIO will determine whether police actions contributed to the men’s injuries.

Anyone who was a witness to the collision is asked to contact IIO BC at www.iiobc.ca.

