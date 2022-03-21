Langley RCMP officers handcuffed one man when they searched an SUV and seized a quality of fake gold in Langley City on Wednesday, March 16, in the 20200 block of Fraser Highway. Because the suspect wasn’t caught in the act of selling, he was released without being charged after agreeing to leave the province. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP officers handcuffed one man when they searched an SUV and seized a quality of fake gold in Langley City on Wednesday, March 16, in the 20200 block of Fraser Highway. Because the suspect wasn’t caught in the act of selling, he was released without being charged after agreeing to leave the province. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

B.C. police bust alleged fake gold scam

Following search and seizure, suspect agrees to leave province

A suspected fraud artist believed to be peddling fake gold jewelry ended up in handcuffs after Langley City RCMP made an arrest on Wednesday afternoon, March 16.

Cpl. Holly Largy said officers were acting on a tip that someone was offering to sell gold at unusually low prices.

Largy said it was believed to be a variation of a perennial con game sometimes referred to as the “Dubai gold” scam, where a crook spins a tale of financial woe, and claims to be so desperate they are willing to sell their gold jewelry for far less than its worth. Victims usually discover the bargain gold they bought is fake when they try to sell it.

READ ALSO: Fake gold scam resurfaces in Langley and Richmond

Investigators carried out a search of a white SUV Wednesday around 1 p.m. and seized a quantity of fake gold.

Langley RCMP officers searched an SUV and seized a quality of fake gold in Langley City on Wednesday, March 16, in the 20200 block of Fraser Highway. Because the suspect wasn’t caught in the act, he was released without being charged after they agreed to get out of town. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP officers searched an SUV and seized a quality of fake gold in Langley City on Wednesday, March 16, in the 20200 block of Fraser Highway. Because the suspect wasn’t caught in the act, he was released without being charged after they agreed to get out of town. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

In the case of the suspect, Largy said the man was “detained while the investigation was being conducted,” then released after agreeing to leave the province.

Because the suspect wasn’t caught in the act, there wasn’t enough evidence to support charges, Largy said.

READ ALSO: Lost wallet and fake gold: con artist strikes in Langley

Largy said reporting such incidents, even unsuccessful attempts to sell fake gold, is important because it allows police to attend and investigate, and identify the people involved.

In November of 2021, four incidents were reported over a four-day period in Richmond and Langley.

While a number of the people approached turned down the suspects, in one case, a victim was allegedly defrauded of $2,500.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyRCMPScams

Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court to hear lawsuit over First Nation’s land rights
Next story
Extended highway closures coming east of Golden as April schedule announced

Just Posted

The Shuswap Band is looking to establish a memorandum of understanding with the CSRD. (File photo)
Shuswap Band submits request for partnership, collaboration with CSRD

The third round of extended closures will occur from April through May. (MOTI photo)
Extended highway closures coming east of Golden as April schedule announced

Lauran Tennant was travelling through the Golden area when her car was struck with a boulder in a rockslide.
Alberta women identified as victim in Trans-Canada rockslide

The return of the sockeye salmon to the Okanagan Valley watershed is the result of an initiative by the Okanagan Nation Alliance to restore the spawning channel capabilities of the Okanagan River. (File photo)
Flooding inevitable if building beside Okanagan waterways: fisheries biologist