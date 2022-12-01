THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year and gives members access to personalized care teams and 24/7 virtual care, among other things. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether the program allows those who pay to unfairly jump B.C.’s health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
City of Kelowna on board with ‘warming bus’ pilot program
Next story
‘They need to be in’: Woman who lived rough in Salmon Arm worried about people tenting

Just Posted

Boo prepares for bed. (Grizzly Bear Refuge)
Sleepy boy Boo preps for bed near Golden

The Ripper Chair. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort set to open fully on opening day

148 sample tests were taken on Okanagan lakes this year for invasive mussels. (Neil Bousquet/Submitted)
Okanagan lakes remain mussel-free

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: California as a country