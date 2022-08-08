B.C. man killed by fallen tree at Rossland golf course

Bob Archambault was tragically killed by a tree while golfing. Photo courtesy Archambault family

A 73-year-old Castlegar man died at Redstone Resort golf course in Rossland after he was struck by a tree on Saturday.

According to Trail RCMP, police were notified of the sudden death of the man at 3:18 p.m. on Aug. 6.

“The man was golfing with three friends when a 100-foot tall tree suddenly toppled onto the man. The man attempted to avoid the falling tree but was unsuccessful,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a statement.

Family members have identified the victim as Robert (Bob) Archambault who is well know in the West Kootenay golfing community and for his many years of coaching local youth sports.

Police say Archambault’s injuries were likely immediately life-threatening.

A golf course staff member and a member of the public attempted to revive him using CPR and an electronic medical device (ASD).

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and Emergency Health Services quickly arrived at the scene and took over primary care, but further attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Trail RCMP have referred the incident to the BC Coroners Service.

“This sudden and tragic incident is a shock to family, friends, and communities, and undoubtedly will leave some in a challenging emotional state with many unanswered questions,” said Wicentowich.

“We would like to thank everyone at the scene of the incident for their quick response and for doing everything possible to provide emergency care …”

Archambault’s daughter, Nicole Gleson says, “The family appreciates all of the community support that we have received since the tragedy.”

A public celebration of life will be held for Archambault on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 4-6 p.m. at the Castlegar Community Complex.

Trail RCMP Victim Services is offering assistance to those affected by the incident. They can be reached through the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566.

