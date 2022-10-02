The faces of Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix on effigies being hung by the neck during an anti-vaccine event at the B.C. legislature on Dec. 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Facebook/Anne O’Neil)

The faces of Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix on effigies being hung by the neck during an anti-vaccine event at the B.C. legislature on Dec. 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Facebook/Anne O’Neil)

B.C. doctor alleged to be part of anti-vax effigy hanging facing possible discipline

Regulatory college investigating conduct of Dr. Daniel Yoshio Nagase

A B.C. family doctor alleged to have spread COVID-19 misinformation and taken part in a violent display against provincial leaders during the pandemic is under investigation by the regulatory college.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. issued notice on Sept. 29 that it will conduct a disciplinary hearing into Dr. Daniel Yoshio Nagase.

Nagase is alleged to have publicly expressed that Ivermectin is a safe, effective treatment for COVID-19 and that vaccinations are unsafe, among other misleading and inaccurate statements.

He is also believed to have made some of those statements at an anti-vaccine card event at the B.C. Legislature on Dec. 9, 2021, where demonstrators hung effigies of Premier John Horgan and other provincial ministers by the neck. The event was advertised as the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials and compared Canadian officials to those presiding over Nazi Germany.

READ ALSO: ‘Unacceptable:’ B.C. attorney general responds after premier, ministers hung in effigy

Nagase is no longer a registrant with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C., but can still face discipline for the actions he took while he was.

A hearing date will be posted to the college’s website when it is set.

-With files from Jake Romphf

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusDoctorsParliament

Previous story
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Next story
‘Highly intoxicated’ teenagers in Campbell River incite brawls with city’s downtown homeless: RCMP

Just Posted

Riley Christie took this impressive photo in Penticton of the newly launched Starlink satellites crossing Okanagan night skies. (Facebook)
Long trail of satellites dazzle night sky over the Okanagan

M’akola Housing Society, through funding from BC Housing, will build a five storey affordable housing building at 603 Main Street in Penticton. (Rendering)
QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

The Knights dropped their home opener to the Golden Rockets by a score of 6-1 Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights thwarted by Golden Rockets

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses