B.C. dentist suspended, fined for sexual relationship with patient

Dentist self-reported the misconduct to the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C

A Cranbrook dentist has been suspended and fined after self-reporting a sexual relationship with a patient to the CDSBC. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A Cranbrook dentist has been suspended for eight months and fined $2000 after having a sexual relationship with a patient.

The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia (CDSBC) posted a public notice on July 8, stating that they opened an investigation into the conduct of Dr. Ernst Herbert Schandl after he self-reported a sexual relationship with his patient in 2018.

The patient also submitted a complaint about Schandl a few weeks later, says the CDSBC.

Schandl is now suspended from practice for a period of eight months, effective July 9, 2022 to March 8, 2023, during which time he is not allowed to receive payments for dental services and cannot be involved with patient care.

He is also ordered to pay the CDSBC $2000 for partial investigation costs.

Schandl admitted to committing professional misconduct. According to the public notice, he engaged in a sexual relationship with a patient while also failing to determine the patient’s health status, adequately maintain the patient’s records, record adequate information about the patient’s medication and treatment providers, and update the patient’s medical history.

“The Inquiry Committee determined the investigation raised serious concerns with Dr. Schandl’s breach of professional ethics and treatment of this patient and directed the Registrar to issue a citation against Dr. Schandl,” reads the public notice from CDSBC. “The citation was issued on May 17, 2021 and was amended on September 9, 2021 to establish new hearing dates in January 2022. The discipline hearing was adjourned to May 2022 but was cancelled when Dr. Schandl made admissions and proposed a resolution under s. 37.1 of the Health Professions Act.”

Schandl must complete an ethics course and review the CDSBC’s dental record keeping guidelines and complete an online course before returning to practice.

Schandl has been registered with CDSBC since 1995 and has no prior disciplinary history.



