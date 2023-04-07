Award-winning films to be played at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre for charity

Support the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society today (April 7) at the Wild About Spring Film Festival.
At Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, there will be a silent auction and a line-up of films to fundraise for the society.
The silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. with a grand prize of WestJet return flights for two.
The three award-winning films to be showcased are ‘Part of the Pack’ on wolf co-existence in B.C., ‘Community for the wild’ from a research project at UBCO on mule-deer, and ‘Wild City – Calgary’s wildlife rehab’.
Last year Wild About Spring raised $6,737.
Interior Wildlife was launched in 2020 and provides care and rehabilitation for wildlife in the Okanagan.
