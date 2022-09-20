Avian flu found in North Okanagan birds

A case of avian influenza has been detected in the region.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has identified an infected premises in the Township of Spallumcheen.

The small flock is non poultry and was detected Sept. 18.

It is the third time a case has been found in the North Okanagan this year and the 21st detection B.C.-wide.

The first case of avian flu was detected April 13 on a commercial poultry farm near Enderby but has since been revoked. A second detection was made on a small non-poultry flock May 4.

There were no birds on display at the IPE in Armstrong this year due to concerns about the avian flu.

READ MORE: Avian flu near Enderby creates large control zone

READ MORE: All Regional District of North Okanagan candidates acclaimed

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

birdsflu seasonNorth Okanagan Regional District