Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions for planned avalanche control this afternoon (May 4).

Avalanche control activities between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd in Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke will cause intermittent closures of up to two hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.

No detours available.

Revelstoke