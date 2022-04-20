Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions for planned avalanche control work for two hours this afternoon (April 20).
Planned work between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd for 11.1 km will close the road from 2:00 p.m. (PDT) until 4:00 p.m. (PDT).
No detour available.
🛑ROAD CLOSURE🛑#BCHwy1 AVALANCHE CONTROL
Between Rogers Pass Summit & Beaver Valley Rd
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT NO DETOUR
Plan accordingly & stay connected to @DriveBC
Watch for Traffic Control @511Alberta #GoldenBC #Sicamous #ConeZoneBC #Revelstoke #BCStorm #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/GWnHImjGnF
— EMCON SELKIRK DIVISION ~ #ConeZoneBC (@EmconSelkirk) April 20, 2022
