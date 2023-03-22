Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Road is expected to close at 2 p.m. and reopen at 4 p.m.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed this afternoon for avalanche control work.

Work between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and the Hemlock Grove Boardwalk will keep Highway 1 closed between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon (March 22).

Detour not available. Watch for traffic control.

⚠️#BCHwy1 The highway will be CLOSED in both directions east of #Revelstoke between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM today for avalanche control. Watch for traffic control. No detour will be available. #MtRevelstokeNP #GoldenBC ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/oWhEtN128E pic.twitter.com/UFv8f990FX — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 22, 2023

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort owners purchase $5.5 million property from Okanagan group

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies maul Princeton 4-0 in game three of conference finals

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRevelstoketrans-canada highway