Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

An assessment is currently in progress

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to an avalanche.

According to DriveBC, there is a high avalanche on the 142.5 km stretch of road between the two communities.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour available.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 5:00 p.m. (PDT).

