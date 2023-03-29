Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was found deceased near her Kamloops home at the Warren’s Trailer Court on March 22. An autopsy has declared her death a homicide. (Jo-Anne Donovan/Facebook)

Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was found deceased near her Kamloops home at the Warren’s Trailer Court on March 22. An autopsy has declared her death a homicide. (Jo-Anne Donovan/Facebook)

Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

The body of 57-year-old Jo-Anne Donovan was found near her home on March 22

  • Mar. 29, 2023 9:15 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties have confirmed their suspicion that the death of a missing Westsyde woman was a homicide.

Police made the announcement following the autopsy of Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was found deceased near her Westsdye home at the Warren’s Trailer Court on March 22, nine days after she was last believed to have been seen on March 13.

The autopsy results confirmed the body found was Donovan and the cause of her death, which Kamloops RCMP did not specify in its press release. Police have also not specified the exact location Donovan was found.

“Sadly, the autopsy results verified what investigators initially suspected, that Jo-Anne Donovan was the victim of homicide,” said Corporal Dave Marshall of the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit. “As our investigation continues, so too does our appeal for more information from the public to help us timeline Jo-Anne’s last movements and determine exactly what transpired.”

An extensive forensic search of Jo-Anne’s residence and vehicle was initiated and continue to be conducted, the release stated.

Donovan lived in trailer No. 6 with son Brandon. On March 24, a security guard and a uniformed officer could be seen watching over the home.

The security guard said the home was empty as it would remain in police hands until at least the March 28 autopsy.

Donovan was known to frequent the North Shore and Brocklehurst areas of Kamloops. She enjoyed going for walks around McArthur Island Park, the Kamloops Airport and Tranquille Farms. Police are still seeking witnesses who may have seen Jo-Anne or her grey Chevrolet Impala around March 13, the date she is believed to have gone missing.

Police released a photo of Jo-Anne Donovan’s car in hopes of spurring tips around what happened to her. Her body was found at her Kamloops home on March 22. (Courtesy of Kamloops RCMP)

Police released a photo of Jo-Anne Donovan’s car in hopes of spurring tips around what happened to her. Her body was found at her Kamloops home on March 22. (Courtesy of Kamloops RCMP)

Speaking to CFJC-TV in a segment that aired on March 20, prior to police announcing Donovan’s death was a suspected homicide, son Brandon said he last saw his mother going to bed on the night of March 12, noting everything seemed normal. He also said events leading to her disappearance may have left her distraught.

Paul Riegert, a Westsyde resident, who said he and his wife Heather were friends of Donovan’s, told KTW neither he nor his wife were aware of anything untoward going on in her life leading up to her disappearance. Riegert said he is not aware of anyone who would have wanted to hurt Donovan.

“We all wish we knew more,” he said.

Donovan’s vehicle — a grey, 2011 Chevrolet four-door Impala, with B.C. licence plate MK8 77W — remained in her driveway following her disappearance

The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is asking anyone who has any information regarding Jo-Anne Donovan to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000.

The home of Jo-Anne Donovan in the Warren’s Mobile Home Park, where the 57-year-old was found dead on March 22. (Michael Potestio/KTW)

The home of Jo-Anne Donovan in the Warren’s Mobile Home Park, where the 57-year-old was found dead on March 22. (Michael Potestio/KTW)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeHomicideKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
King Charles III makes world debut as tour starts in Germany
Next story
Health-care professionals fight decision to reject access to psilocybin for training

Just Posted

On the left: Paul and Denise Fejtek re-enacting their wedding proposal on a mountain near Nakusp. On the right: the original proposal in 1996. (Contributed by Paul Fejtek)
‘Those who ski together, stay together’: American couple re-enact mountaintop proposal near Nakusp

(sports phone)
Morning Start: Sports Phone

This central downtown plaza represents an important yet underutilized public space within Golden’s downtown core. (Town of Golden)
Golden receives $468k to revitalize downtown plaza; work expected to begin shortly

Meet Alana Jung at the artist’s reception 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 31. (Kicking Horse Culture photo)
Busy times ahead for the arts in Golden