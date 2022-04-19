One person was killed in an ATV rollover near Enderby April 16. (Google Maps image)

ATV rollover claims Vernon man near Enderby

27-year-old man was camping at Cooke Creek

One person has died following an all-terrain vehicle rollover on a forest service road east of Enderby Saturday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Service personnel responding to an ATV accident on Cooke Creek Forest Service Road shortly before 9 p.m., April 16.

Once at the scene, investigators learned that around 7 p.m., two men left the Cooke Creek Campground for a quick ride together on an ATV. The pair were travelling up the forest service road and, near the four-kilometre mark, went off the road and rolled down a steep embankment, ejecting both men, neither of whom were wearing helmets.

One of the men was able to climb to safety and call for help from a nearby residence. He was transported to hospital for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The second occupant, a 27-year old Vernon man, was found deceased at the scene of the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those impacted by this tragedy,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “The investigation is ongoing and while causal factors have yet to be determined, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.”

