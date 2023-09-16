The BC Conservation Officer Service is urging Mission residents to take precautions after reports of aggressive coyotes in the area. (Pixabay)

The BC Conservation Officer Service is urging Mission residents to take precautions after reports of aggressive coyotes in the area. (Pixabay)

At least 7 people report being bitten by a coyote in the Lower Mainland

In the latest incident, a man was cycling when he was bitten

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says it is investigating after a man reported being bitten by a coyote in Mission.

The service issued a Facebook post saying the man was cycling along Nelson Street near Lougheed Highway around 9:30 a.m. Friday (Sept. 15) when he stopped to take a photograph of the animal.

The service says the coyote then bit him, but he was not seriously injured.

It says conservation officers were nearby and patrolled the area, but no coyotes were spotted.

READ MORE: Aggressive coyotes on the prowl in Mission with 6 people bit in one day

Aggressive coyotes in the Mission area have the BC Conservation Officer Service urging residents to take precautions.

Six people suffered minor injuries in coyote incidents in Mission on Thursday morning and while COS is investigating, it is unknown how many coyotes could be involved in the incidents.

– With files from Dillon White

The Canadian Press

Dangerous Animals

Love The Golden Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Small fires spark in the Shuswap
Next story
Vancouver firefighter sent to hospital after roof collapses during fire

Just Posted

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

No invasive mussels were found in a recent Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society study of 739 water samples from 13 bodies of water. (Black Press file photo)
Prevention working to keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters

Volunteer Elizabeth Stoltz of Heisson waters the Fort Vancouver Garden in Vancouver, Wash., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Stolz said things were extra dried out because of the wind and smoke. "The wind sucks the life out of everything," she said. Stoltz said she is still not under evacuation from the Big Hollow Fire but her family made a plan in case it gets to that point. Clark County entered hazardous air-quality territory late Thursday as wildfire smoke traveling from other areas enveloped Southwest Washington. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP)
Not a great gardening year for the Okanagan

Fire concerns over a proposed Tesla charging stations was brought up during a public hearing on Sept. 11. Gazette file photo
Hazard concerns raised over Grand Forks charging stations