Ask yourself if you’re better off: MLA Clovechok on the budget

Columbia river – Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) is not impressed with the latest budget from the NDP government. That’s not surprising — he is in opposition after all. He says he wishes he could find more than an item or two to be positive about, but it’s the same every year.

“I’m profoundly disappointed,” he said. “It’s record high spending, record low results.”

Clovechok says it is job to look at the budget through the lens of his constituents and he doesn’t see much that benefits the people of Columbia River – Revelstoke.

“Ask yourself, are you better off than you were six years ago when these guys took over? Look at affordability, groceries are so expensive, we have the highest gas prices in North America and they are going to go up because they are going to raise the carbon tax. It’s worse for rural ridings, there’s no transit. Rents from Kimberley to Revelstoke are through the roof.”

One thing that particularly annoys Clovechok is the lack of any support for small business, which is the backbone of most rural communities.

“There’s no talk of growing the economy, the only source of revenue is the tax payer.”

He also decries the lack of any help for seniors, or rural health care.

To be fair, he said there are a couple of good programs he can get behind.

Providing free contraceptives is something his party has been pushing for for years, he says, so he is pleased to see that. He also approves of extra money for feeding kids at school.

But the spending.

“Our grandchildren’s grandchildren will be in debt,” he said.

He also asks what it tells you when the new Premier refused to do any interviews on his own budget.

“Even the Finance Minister, whom I have a great deal of respect for, no media.”

Finally, he is worried that the government won’t be able to keep to the budget they’ve set.

“Nine ministries overspent last year. If you can’t stick to last year’s budget, how can anyone trust you’ll stick to this year’s? I was hoping for a different kind of budget. It didn’t happen. Enough is enough.”

