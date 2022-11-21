Firefighters battle a suspicious blaze at Canadian Tire early Saturday, Nov. 19. (Vernon Firefighters Local1517 photo)

Arson suspected in Vernon Canadian Tire fire

RCMP investigating blaze sparked early Saturday morning

The fire at Canadian Tire Saturday was deliberately sparked, according to police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating the Nov. 19, fire which emergency crews were called to at 3 a.m.

Fire crews were successful in confining and extinguishing the fire which caused serious damage to the commercial building.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and at this point, we have reason to believe it was deliberately set,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “We are in the process of collecting video surveillance from other businesses in the area and are also asking the public for their assistance. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was travelling through the area between 2 a.m., and 3:30 a.m., who has dashcam footage, or anyone that was taking video footage or photographs near the scene at the time of the fire.”

If you have this information, or any other information that may assist police in furthering the investigation, call (250) 545-7171 and quote police file number 2022-20689. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

