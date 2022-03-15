Arrest made following alleged Cherryville theft that turned violent

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a 37-year-old man from Vernon has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with an ugly incident outside a Cherryville store in early March. (File photo)

An arrest has been made in connection with an ugly incident outside a Cherryville store earlier in March.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a disturbance at Frank’s General store on Saturday, March 5. Witnesses told the responding officer that shortly before 2 p.m., a man entered the store, gathered a number of items, including a hatchet, and left without paying.

Several people inside and outside the store, including two employees, intervened to stop the theft and were allegedly assaulted by the suspect prior to him fleeing the scene.

“The suspect was identified using information provided by witnesses and was later located and arrested by police,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

A 37-year-old Vernon man faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the incident and remains in custody at this time pending his next court appearance.

The findings of the investigation have been submitted to the British Columbia Prosecution Service for a full charge assessment.

READ MORE: Theft turns violent outside Cherryville store

READ MORE: 22 new adult substance-use beds, complex care housing coming to Okanagan



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP