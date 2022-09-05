Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a long weekend abduction and assault of a man in his 20s. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a long weekend abduction and assault of a man in his 20s. (Black Press - file photo)

Armstrong abduction, assault victim released near Salmon Arm

Man, 27, taken off Armstrong street after leaving IPE grounds Saturday morning

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking witnesses to an assault and abduction that is alleged to have occurred in Armstrong early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of an injured man found in a rural area of Salmon Arm shortly after 12 a.m.

The victim, 27, left the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds in Armstrong and was walking on Okanagan Street when a vehicle pulled up and stopped behind him.

“Three men got out of the vehicle and assaulted the man repeatedly before forcing him into the vehicle and driving away,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “The victim was dropped off at a location in the Salmon Arm area where he was found by a member of the public who called for help.”

The man was transported to hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle is described as a dark coloured, older model Toyota car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and cite file 2022-5693. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: High winds challenging Okanagan wildfire crews

READ MORE: UPDATE: RCMP look for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP

Previous story
B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP look for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)
QUIZ: In honour of workers

Returning students welcome new students and parents at UBCO on Sept. 4, 2022 for move-in day (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Welcome home! Students move-in to dorm life at UBCO

Smoky skies captured in Kelowna Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Ease and Flow Yoga/Facebook)
Smoke advisory issued for Okanagan, most of B.C. Interior

Two new wildfires south of Golden.
Two small wildfires reported south of Golden