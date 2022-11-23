Antique gas pump stolen from Spallumcheen property

Police are investigating the theft that took place overnight on Nov. 18

Police are investigating after an antique gas pump was stolen from a Spallumcheen property.

According to an RCMP media release, the theft occurred on a rural property on Powerhouse Road sometime overnight on Nov. 18. The antique Esso gas pump is a faded green/grey colour and is worth about $1,000.

“The item is unique and has sentimental value to the family,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We’re hoping that someone will come forward with information that will assist us in getting it back to the rightful owner.”

Anyone with information about this theft or the gas pump’s location is asked to contact the Armstrong RCMP office at 250-546-3028. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Brendan Shykora

